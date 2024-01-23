For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder inquiry is underway after a man was assaulted in an “altercation” at a traffic light.

The 30-year-old victim died in hospital a short time after he was treated by emergency services at the scene in Didsbury, Manchester.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, about the incident on the A34 Kingsway shortly before 1.40am on Tuesday.

The victim and suspect are thought to have been travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway leading up to the incident at the junction of Parrs Wood Lane to Queensway.

An “altercation” took place at a traffic light, police added, and the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “We understand that an incident of such seriousness like this will cause shock to the local community and further afield.

“I want to provide reassurance that an investigation has been launched to understand what has happened fully and identify all those responsible swiftly.

“While the motive for this murder is not clear at this stage, we do believe the incident to be isolated.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.