Murder probe after woman dies in Manchester house fire

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in a house fire in Manchester.

Police were called to an address on Darras Road in Manchester early on Tuesday morning, after reports of a fire at one of the properties there.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 2:30am on Tuesday but were unable to save the woman, who is yet to be identified.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to investigate the cicumstances of the woman’s death, with police as well as fire investigators working together to establish what went on.

Detective Superintendent Amber Waywell, of Greater Manchester Police called the incident “devastating” and urged anyone with any information to come forward.

She said: “I would like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there will be an increased emergency services presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.”

“Although we have arrested an individual, our investigation is still in its early stages and we are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry. If you have any information at all which could assist with our enquiries please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible.”

A cordon remains in place this morning as investigations continue, meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Information can be shared by online, using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk, calling 101 quoting log 228 of 13/07/21, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.