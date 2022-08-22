Urgent manhunt for ‘dangerous’ murder suspect wanted over death of Manchester man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched an urgent appeal for a “dangerous” man wanted in connection to the death of a Manchester man.

Greater Manchester Police have warned to not approach John Bellfield from Openshaw, Manchester, as a manhunt has been launched to find the 28-year-old wanted on suspicion of murder.

Thomas Campbell, 38, was found lifeless at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on Sunday, 3 July 2022.

Detectives launched a murder probe into what they believe to be a “targeted and deliberate” incident.

Thomas Campbell was found dead in a property in Manchester in July (Greater Manchester Police)

Three people have been charged with Mr Campbell’s death and officers say his family are being supported by specialist officers.

Last week, a woman charged with conspiracy to murder following the death of 38-year-old appeared in court.

Coleen Campbell, 38, and two men, Stephen Cleworth, 37, and Reece Steven, 29, appeared over videolink at Manchester Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

In 2019, Mr Campbell was jailed for two years after being found guilty of money laundering and dealing cocaine. Detectives found he spent in excess of £100,000 in five years on luxury holidays and high-powered cars.

Investigators from GMP’s Operation Challenger Manchester linked Mr Campbell to a network of drug dealers involved in the supply of cocaine.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Do not approach Bellfield and if you see him call 999. We are actively seeking his arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.

“He is from the Openshaw area of the city and is believed to also have links to #Lancashire, but could be anywhere in the country.

“Anyone who knows Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

“Our detectives continue to investigate Thomas’ death in #Mossley after his body was discovered on the morning of 3 July.”