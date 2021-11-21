Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after pedestrian killed in crash

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Manchester after a pedestrian was killed in a crash.

Police have alleged the victim in his 20s may have been caught up in an altercation with the pair in the car moments before the crash in the early hour of Sunday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Deansgate, Greater Manchester Police said.

The two suspects, aged 15 and 19, were arrested after a black Audi A3 was discovered by officers in Lancashire.

Officers had been called shortly after 3am by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service to a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, in which the car made off from the scene.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz, of the force’s City of Manchester division, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends who are understandably devastated and we immediately launched an investigation to get the answers they rightly deserve.

“At this stage, we believe the man may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the Audi on foot moments before the collision occurred.

“A number of lines of enquiry have been followed up already overnight which has then led to the arrest of two males in Lancashire on suspicion of murder.

“A cordon remains in place and officers are at the scene doing CCTV checks, taking statements and gathering as much evidence as possible so there may be delays on the roads in the area.

“We would ask that anyone who may have seen anything, or anyone who may have seen the black Audi before or after the collision, should get in touch as the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation.”