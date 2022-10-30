Teenager charged with murder of Manchester student Luke O’Connor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of student Luke O’Connor in Manchester.

Shiloh George Pottinger, of Fallowfield, was arrested on Friday night (28 October) over the death of Mr O’Connor, whose family said was “truly one of a kind, whose presence would light up any room”.

The victim, 19, a second-year business management student at Manchester Metropolitan University, was stabbed on Wilmslow Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He died in hospital.

In a statement on Thursday, the family said: “Our hearts yearn for the loss of Luke; we are truly devastated by this tragedy.

“Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return.

“He loved the freedom of student living and studying and was loving life in Manchester.

“Luke was the youngest of three boys in our family and was a gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future.

“His biggest dream was to travel the world, but now Luke will never be able to fulfil that dream.”

Pottinger has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford magistrates’ court tomorrow (Monday 31 October). He is also accused of possession of a bladed article.

Superintendent Helen Critchley, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Our detectives have been in liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service who have authorised us this afternoon to charge a suspect with Luke’s murder, which is a significant moment in this case for all concerned.

“Luke and his family remain at the front and centre of our investigation and my thoughts are with them this evening at the end of what will have been the most devastating week of their lives.

“We’ve also felt the shock and hurt in our large student community in Fallowfield, and we are continuing to listen and address the concerns that people have spoken to us about this week.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the police, she said, by calling 0161 856 6777 and quoting incident 240 of 26/10/2022.