Greater Manchester Police officer charged with rape

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with raping a woman 13 years ago.

James Andrew Darnton, 51, a temporary detective inspector in the Public Protection Governance Unit, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 10 July next year, the force says.

It added that the charge followed a report received in October of an incident in 2009 involving a woman.

The officer has been suspended, and misconduct proceedings will be restarted after the criminal proceedings.

Last week, the College of Policing updated its misconduct guidance to bring tougher sanctions on officers who damage public confidence in the profession, with a specific section on violence against women and girls.

Greater Manchester Police was one of six forces put into special measures by the police watchdog in December 2020 over its poor handling of victims.

But earlier this month, the senior officer overseeing its “remarkable” transformation said the force was set to come out of special measures by the end of the year.