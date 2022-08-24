Greater Manchester Police officer charged with rape
Temporary detective inspector worked public protection governance unit before being suspended
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with raping a woman 13 years ago.
James Andrew Darnton, 51, a temporary detective inspector in the Public Protection Governance Unit, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 10 July next year, the force says.
It added that the charge followed a report received in October of an incident in 2009 involving a woman.
The officer has been suspended, and misconduct proceedings will be restarted after the criminal proceedings.
Last week, the College of Policing updated its misconduct guidance to bring tougher sanctions on officers who damage public confidence in the profession, with a specific section on violence against women and girls.
Greater Manchester Police was one of six forces put into special measures by the police watchdog in December 2020 over its poor handling of victims.
But earlier this month, the senior officer overseeing its “remarkable” transformation said the force was set to come out of special measures by the end of the year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.