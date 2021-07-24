Police are investigating the death of a woman who succumbed to burns sustained at an address on East Street in Bury, Manchester.

Officers said they were alerted to reports of someone being badly burned just after 7.30pm on Friday, and upon arrival they found a 31-year-old woman who had suffered “severe” injuries.

The woman - who has not yet been named - was taken to hospital immediately by emergency services but despite their best efforts, she died a short time later.

Three men, aged 34, 24 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement on Saturday that nobody else is being considered as a potential suspect in connection with what happened - details of which remain unclear.

Detectives, alongside fire investigators, added they are “working to establish the circumstances around” Friday night.

“This is a truly devastating incident, in which a woman has tragically lost her life,” Det Ch Insp Daniel Clegg, from the force’s Major Incidents Team, said.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident, and there will be an increased emergency services presence in the area as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death. If you have any questions, feel free to talk to one of our officers who would be happy to share information.”

He continued: “Although we have made arrests, our investigation is still in its early stages, and we’re following a number of lines of inquiry.

“If you, or anyone you know has any information that might help us, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Concluding his plea to the public, Mr Clegg said anyone with information can reach officers via a live chat service on GMP’s website or by calling 0161 856 7386, quoting log number 2802 of 23 July 2021.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.