Police investigate after video of men spraying water at Orthodox Jews

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have launched an investigation after a video of two men firing a water pistol at members of the Jewish community was circulated on social media.

In a now deleted video, two men were seen laughing as they sprayed traditionally-dressed Orthodox Jewish adults and children with water on the streets of Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said a crime had been reported after the video was shared online.

"A crime has been recorded, with multiple lines of enquiry being actively investigated," the force said.

"We are working closely with partners to provide reassurance to the communities impacted, and we encourage anyone who has been targeted to contact us on 999 in an emergency, 101, or by reporting on our website.”

The video was shared on Instagram and YouTube before it was taken down.

Community Security Trust, a charity which monitors antisemitism across the UK, described it as "an appalling antisemitic video".

The Independent has contacted the account that uploaded the video.

One of the men told The Jewish Chronicle they “sincerely apologise” if anyone felt offended and said: "I honestly don’t understand the hate we’re getting right now. It was just a simple water gun prank using a small toy — nothing more.

"I have two other “Water Gun Prank” videos filmed with British people, and everyone was smiling, laughing, and the vibe was great.

“I don’t understand how this suddenly became labeled as hate speech. It’s not hate speech in any way — it’s just a normal human joke, nothing offensive or targeted.

"We do not accept being called hateful or being accused of spreading hate speech. That’s simply not true. We respect all people regardless of their race.”