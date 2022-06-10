Man arrested on suspicion of murdering boy, 15, and stabbing mother in Manchester

Police said 44-year-old suspect believed to be known to victims

Meg Hill
Friday 10 June 2022 23:46
<p>Police at the scene of the stabbing in Bednal Avenue, Miles Platting </p>

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Bednal Avenue, Miles Platting

(PA)

A man has been arrested in Kent on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death and his mother was injured at a Manchester home, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police said the 44-year-old man, from Manchester, is believed to be known to the victims.

Greater Manchester Police officers were called by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service at about 9.30pm on Thursday following the domestic incident in Miles Platting.

The 15-year-old boy was treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to hospital where he died around an hour later, the force said.

Police said his mother, in her 40s, was treated at the scene for serious stab wounds and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Forensics officers have been carrying out investigations at the property

(PA)

Detective chief inspector Alicia Smith said: “Last night’s attack has left a community reeling and a family coming to terms with what was an absolutely devastating incident for everyone involved.

“A teenage boy who had his whole life ahead of him has tragically lost his life and not only is his mother grieving at the loss of her son, but she is also recovering from what will have been no doubt, hugely traumatic.

“Our thoughts remain very much with the family and we are absolutely committed to establishing what exactly happened last night.

“Detectives have been working around the clock since this incident was first reported to us and we’ve now made an arrest which is a huge step forward in getting the family the answers they need.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would still like to hear from anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything. Report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in