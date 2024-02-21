For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man fell to his death from an apartment block window shortly after police burst into a flat.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead on the pavement outside Roach Court apartments in the Collyhurst area of Manchester on Tuesday evening.

Police had been executing a warrant into a “criminal investigation” at around 7pm just moments before the man fell from a height.

Neighbours in the apartment block were left “shocked and concerned” as emergency responders battled to save his life, according to councillor Pat Karney.

“Residents tell me they think this was from an Airbnb flat in Roach Court,” Cllr Karney wrote. “Clearly what has taken place has had a traumatic impact on residents.”

The death has been referred to Greater Manchester Police’s Professional Standards Directorate and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC).

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “On Tuesday 20 February 2024, at around 7pm, Greater Manchester Police executed a warrant at a property on Hamerton Road, Manchester in connection with a criminal investigation.

“A short time later, a male who was in the property at the time fell from a height. Despite the best efforts of the officers in attendance and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“In line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

The IOPC has been approached for comment.