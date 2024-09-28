Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manhunt for shooter after three women injured in Wolverhampton drive-by

One victim still being treated as detectives hunt those behind attack

Jane Dalton
Saturday 28 September 2024 16:12
The women were wounded in the attack in Frederick Street
The women were wounded in the attack in Frederick Street (Google Maps)

Three women were taken to hospital injured after shots were fired from a car in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.

Detectives investigating what happened have launched a manhunt for those responsible for the shooting late on Friday night.

One of the women was still being treated in hospital for wounds, but the others were allowed home.

West Midlands Police said: “We received reports of shots being fired from a car on Frederick Street at around 11pm.

“Three women were taken to hospital. Two women have since been discharged. A third woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“We are carrying out a CCTV trawl and other enquiries to identify those involved.

“We’re working to establish why this happened and we’d ask anyone with information to speak to us.

“Such violence is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

The force said it would have extra officers in the area to reassure the local community.

Last December, two children were shot outside a playground in Wolverhampton after being caught in the crossfire of a gang drive-by shooting.

And last summer, West Midlands Police launched an investigation after shots were fired at a “reckless attack” at a wedding party in Wolverhampton.

