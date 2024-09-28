Manhunt for shooter after three women injured in Wolverhampton drive-by

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three women were taken to hospital injured after shots were fired from a car in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.

Detectives investigating what happened have launched a manhunt for those responsible for the shooting late on Friday night.

One of the women was still being treated in hospital for wounds, but the others were allowed home.

West Midlands Police said: “We received reports of shots being fired from a car on Frederick Street at around 11pm.

“Three women were taken to hospital. Two women have since been discharged. A third woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“We are carrying out a CCTV trawl and other enquiries to identify those involved.

“We’re working to establish why this happened and we’d ask anyone with information to speak to us.

“Such violence is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

The force said it would have extra officers in the area to reassure the local community.

Last December, two children were shot outside a playground in Wolverhampton after being caught in the crossfire of a gang drive-by shooting.

And last summer, West Midlands Police launched an investigation after shots were fired at a “reckless attack” at a wedding party in Wolverhampton.