Manhunt launched as girl, 15, sexually assaulted on walk home from school

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted as she walked home through Dudley town centre, with police launching an urgent manhunt to find her attacker.

She was approached by the man at around 3.20pm near the Old Priory Pub on Tuesday, 16 January, who assaulted her as he ran past.

He then followed her until she was helped away by two women. Police said she was not physically injured during the incident but had been left shaken.

Detective Inspector Alison Bridgewater, from our Public Protection Unit, said: “This was an appalling attack on a young girl as she walked through a busy town centre in the middle of the afternoon.

“Thankfully, she’s not been physically harmed but we are offering her support as we work hard to identify her attacker.

“The CCTV shows lots of people around, including a number of men in fluorescent jackets. We are trying to identify them, but would urge anyone who recognises themselves in the footage to get in touch so that we can establish if they saw anything.

“Two women comforted the girl after her ordeal, and we’re yet to speak to them, so I’d also really like to hear from them.”

The suspect has been described as white, skinny and of medium build and is believed to be around 40 years old and 5ft 10ins tall.

He was sporting a beard and wearing a black tracksuit and gloves, with a camouflage backpack, work boots and his hood up.