Police have launched an investigation after officers were called to reports of a body hanging from a bridge – only to discover it was a mannequin.

Someone had tied the hands of the “life-like” object and put a bag over its head, Hampshire Police said.

The scene at a rail bridge in Hythe, near Southampton, caused significant distress to members of the public who witnessed it, and resulted in 14 emergency services personnel being “needlessly” called out in response, the force said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with information about who may have staged the incident to come forward.

Police were called to the bridge near Hythe fire station shortly before 10:30pm on Friday, the force said.

Hampshire Police said in a statement: “When officers attended, it became clear that this was in fact a mannequin hanging from the bridge which someone had tied the hands of and put a bag over its head.

“This caused a lot of distress to members of the public who saw this, due to how life-like the mannequin was.

“It also meant that 14 emergency services personnel were needlessly called to the scene from the police, ambulance and fire services. Incidents such as this could prevent the services helping members of the public who really need it.

“We urge anyone with information about who may have staged this to come forward.”

One woman who said their son had called the police because others who witnessed the scene were “too shocked” to do so wrote on social media: “Completely sick and such a waste of already stretched resources. I hope they catch the culprits.”