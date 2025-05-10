Man charged with murder of 87-year-old in north London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with murder and robbery after the death of an 87-year-old pensioner in north London.

Peter Augustine, 58, of Green Lanes, Hornsey, was charged on Friday with the murder in Manor House, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has also been charged with robbery and it is alleged he stole a black duffle bag, court staff said.

Officers attended Goodchild Road in the Manor House area with the London Ambulance Service following reports of a robbery at about 5.53pm on Tuesday.

An 87-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died on Thursday.

open image in gallery A man has been charged with the murder and robbery of the 87-year-old ( PA )

He has not been named by police but his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, Metropolitan Police said.

The victim has been named locally as John.

Augustine has been remanded in custody after appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday 13 May.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, please contact the investigation team on 0208 345 3715 quoting Operation Cedarbirch. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.