Police investigating after man’s body found in Essex woodland

Police are investigating after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex.

Officers said the body was found near Oakwood Hill Industrial estate, in Loughton, at around 11.55am on Saturday and the death was being treated as suspicious.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said: “We have been carrying out inquiries throughout the day and based on these we believe this man’s death is suspicious.”

“A team of specialist detectives and staff are working around the clock to establish the circumstances around his death and we need anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward.

“In particular, I need anyone who saw a vehicle or any suspicious activity late last night or in the early hours of today to contact us.”

Part of the woods has been closed and road closures are in place to limit access to the industrial estate while investigations are carried out.

Det Supt Kirby said the closures may cause disruption at the beginning of next week as the industrial estate reopens.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 513. Information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111,