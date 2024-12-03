Murder arrest after mother knocked off e-bike in hit-and-run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother was rammed off her e-bike in a fatal hit-and-run.

Alana Armstrong, 25, was killed in the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday November 26.

Derbyshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Mansfield in the early hours of Tuesday morning and remains in custody at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby where he will be interviewed by officers.

Police said Ms Armstrong, who had a six-year-old son, was a passenger on one of two e-bikes that was chased through the quiet, Derbyshire village streets by a 4x4.

The rider of one of the bikes - a man in his 20s - was forced to have one of his legs had to be amputated below the knee. He remains in hospital.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”

A £20,000 reward had been offered by Crimestoppers for key information about Ms Armstrong’s death.

Over the weekend officers traced the blue Land Rover Discovery involved in the death where it was forensically examined.

Anyone with information can contact the force, in confidence, using the reference 24*705090.

To contact the incident room directly click here.