Man charged with manslaughter over death of woman after dispute outside Isle of Man hotel
John Meadows has appeared in court after Jillian Hughes died while visiting island from Merseyside
A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman after a dispute outside a hotel on the Isle of Man.
Isle of Man Constabulary said there was “an altercation” outside the Palace Hotel on Central Promenade, in Douglas at around 9.20pm on Friday night.
Jillian Hughes, 57, who was visiting from the Merseyside area, was involved in the incident and later died in hospital.
John Meadows, 53, of Verney Crescent in Allerton, Merseyside, was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with her death. He appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 9 April.
Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation, said Ms Hughes’ family is being supported by officers “at what is a very difficult and sad time”.
He said in an update on Sunday: “I would like to thank the public for their help in relation to this matter.
“A number of witnesses have come forward following my appeal yesterday and I would encourage any other people who have yet come forward to do so.”
Anyone with information can call police on 631212 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.