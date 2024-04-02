For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman after a dispute outside a hotel on the Isle of Man.

Isle of Man Constabulary said there was “an altercation” outside the Palace Hotel on Central Promenade, in Douglas at around 9.20pm on Friday night.

Jillian Hughes, 57, who was visiting from the Merseyside area, was involved in the incident and later died in hospital.

John Meadows, 53, of Verney Crescent in Allerton, Merseyside, was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with her death. He appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 9 April.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks, who is leading the investigation, said Ms Hughes’ family is being supported by officers “at what is a very difficult and sad time”.

He said in an update on Sunday: “I would like to thank the public for their help in relation to this matter.

“A number of witnesses have come forward following my appeal yesterday and I would encourage any other people who have yet come forward to do so.”

Anyone with information can call police on 631212 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.