A woman who died after getting hit by a car in Sheffield has been named as Marcia Grant, described by her family as a “beautiful soul”.

South Yorkshire Police said officers discovered a woman in her 60s dead in the Greenhill area of the city at around 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene but Ms Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the incident a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of posessing a knife.

Ms Grant’s family said in a statement: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.”

Andrea Bowell, SYP detective chief inspector, said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

A woman who died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area on Wednesday has been identified as 60-year-old Marcia Grant (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

Police remained outside a semi-detached house on Hemper Lane, in Sheffield, on Thursday evening.

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful soul.”