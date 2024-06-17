For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The troubled son of famed chef Marco Pierre White been jailed for robbing a Grade II-listed cafe after he was identified by the distinctive tattoos on his legs while escaping from a window.

Marco Pierre White Jr is serving a 41 week prison sentence after being caught smashing into a Bath delicatessen with a champagne bottle and stealing £250 in May.

The 29-year-old was identified by authorities after his trousers fell down revealing his distinctive tattoos on his legs.

White Jr is no stranger to criminal offences, having previously found himself in trouble with the law for shoplifting, possessing a knife, and possessing drugs.

His latest escapade saw the son of the culinary rockstar break into a Grade-II listed courtyard cafe during the early hours of the morning on May 23.

Marco Pierre White’s son has found himself in trouble with the law again ( PA )

The owner of the cafe - which has been featured on Netflix’ hit series Bridgerton - claimed this was the second time White Jr had stolen from him.

Jon Ison, 67, told The Sun: “He broke in by smashing one of the window panes on the front door of the cafe with a champagne bottle.

“He stole £250 by levering open the draw of the till with a spoon even though the keys were there in plain sight. He also took the charity box from the counter.

“He probably thought he was in the clear but when he crawled back through the window he got his tracksuit caught on the frame and accidentally mooned his bare backside right at our CCTV cameras.”

Marco Pierre White Jr is serving a 41 week prison sentence ( Getty Images )

He added: “He’s been hanging out with the wrong crowd for years and we know he’s got a drug problem.

“This is the second time he’s broken into our cafe - the first time was almost exactly a year ago when he stole about £650.

“The hilarious thing about this burglary is that we only knew it was him because his trousers got caught around his ankles and we could see his tattoos on his bum cheeks.”

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Following an investigation by police, Marco Xavier Pierre White was charged and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on May 24, 2024.

“At this hearing the defendant pleaded guilty [and was] committed to prison for this and other offences for 41 weeks.”

White Jr made a name for himself as he took after his 1980s heartthrob dad when he appeared on Big Brother in 2016.

The complaints centred on sexual scenes aired between contestants Laura Carter and Marco Pierre White Jr.

The then 22-year-old received a formal warning from the bosses of the show after he shocked viewers for asking fellow housemate Laura Carter to ‘choke’ him while he straddled her on live television.

His father has had his fair share of legal issues in recent weeks also as squatters moved into his Leicester Square restaurant in April.

A group moved into the site of Mr White’s Steak, Pizza and Gin House last week and “put big padlocks on the doors”, a delivery driver told the Evening Standard.

The Metropolitan Police secured the five-storey building days later and there were later no sign of squatters, according to the Telegraph.

The manager of a nearby restaurant said she had been told by Westminster City Council that authorities had discovered around 400 people occupying the building.

The Independent approached police and the council for further information at the time.