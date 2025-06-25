For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Marcus Arduini Monzo, the man responsible for a horror sword attack that killed 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin last year, has been found guilty.

The 37-year-old was convicted on Wednesday of carrying out a marauding attack, which included the murder of the teenager just yards from his home in north London on April 30 last year.

Monzo’s online profile revealed a disturbing fascination with violence, conspiracy theories, Incel ideology, and far-right extremism. His interests also extended to controversial figures such as Andrew Tate. He was also noted to hold a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

It can now be reported that the dual Spanish-Brazilian national, who was living in Newham, east London, had liked posts on X which praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Over a year, Monzo’s X account also liked references to various antisemitic conspiracy theories and misogynistic Incel material.

open image in gallery Body cam image of a police officer being attacked during the pursuit and arrest of Marcus Arduini Monzo (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

At his Old Bailey trial, Monzo had told jurors he believed the world was flat and that the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York was “probably” a conspiracy theory.

This flat earth belief was also reflected in various montages and memes on X.

One post stated: “How did I become a flat earther? I tried debunking it..”

Monzo responded to a news report on the flat earther epidemic by claiming on social media that this was a positive as it would spark curiosity over the issue.

In a reference to another conspiracy, Monzo posted: “I live in London. Here everybody will agree that the city is GREY. And the reason is BECAUSE they spray the sky ALL DAY, EVERY DAY”.

open image in gallery Teenage victim Daniel Anjorin (Met Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

The chemtrail conspiracy theory asserts that governments or other malicious actors are engaged in a secret programme to disseminate toxic chemicals into the atmosphere.

Over the period of a year, Monzo’s X account also reflected an interest in an Indian yogi guru and soil improvement campaigns as well as public figures such as Elon Musk, David Icke and Andrew Tate.

Among the various conspiracy theories Monzo liked or interacted with were claims of CIA brainwashing, that the Titanic disaster was no accident, and the supposed existence of giants and “ancient AI”.

He also shared anti-vaccination misinformation including a video claiming close proximity to those who received the Covid-19 jab would result in illness.

Monzo’s social media accounts also underlined his fascination with traditional Japanese samurai and katana swords.

On TikTok, his FreeKingMark profile described him as a mystic, musician, martial artist, jedi and a ninja.

On Pinterest, the FreeKingMark account had saved dozens of images featuring figures with samurai swords and other weapons.

Less than two weeks before the attack, Monzo uploaded a video of himself to an Instagram account called ‘FreeKingMark’ repeatedly punching a bag in the gym.

Another photo, posted on January 25 last year, showed him smiling with two thumbs up and a number of medals from a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition around his neck.

Monzo’s boxing coach, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency that he was a recluse who struggled to fit in.

On the former delivery driver, he said: “He was a bit different, but he was a nice guy. As far as I know, he did not have any friends.”