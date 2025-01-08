Doorbell footage shows moment armed police shoot man on Christmas Eve

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ring doorbell footage has captured the moment armed police fatally shot a man on Christmas Eve.

Marcus Meade, 39, was killed during a standoff with police officers that lasted more than five hours at a property in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Officers arrived at the address on Fownhope Close at 2pm on 24 December after concerns were raised for the safety of a man with a knife.

However, at around 8pm the dad-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot by armed officers.

His family have now released footage from the evening as the police watchdog launch an investigation into the shooting.

The video shows police standing outside the address before around a dozen loud bangs can be heard and white flashes can be seen.

During the two-minute clip Mr Meade is wounded off-screen. He died of his injuries 20 minutes later.

West Mercia Police said he was shot once. Mr Meade’s family said he had been a well-respected member of the local community, picking up a bravery reward for tackling a murderer in 2003.

He helped wrestle killer Inderjit Kainth to the ground after he stabbed 16-year-old Rosie Ross as she sunbathed in Birmingham city centre.

Mr Meade’s brother, Jahziah Meade, has now set up a Gofundme to raise funeral costs. In a tribute, he said: “For me, he was a phenomenal brother - a great friend.“He was a great person, he was always helpful. He couldn’t do enough to help everybody.

“He was like my twin - but there’s nine months between us. He has two beautiful children, we have a big family.

Police at the scene in Redditch, Worcestershire after Meade was shot dead on Christmas Eve (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We are all truly devastated. There’s an empty hole left in all of our hearts”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers involved had provided detailed accounts and that it was conducting a “lengthy investigation”.

The police watchdog said officers had attempted to negotiate with Mr Meade before forcing entry to the property using “distraction devices”.

An IOPC spokesperson added: “At least one taser was then discharged, and a firearms officer fired a single shot which hit Mr Meade in the chest.

“Officers attempted immediate first aid, but he died at the scene a short time later.

“A post-mortem examination took place on 31 December and toxicology tests are being progressed.”

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Meade’s family, and everyone affected by his death. We are working hard to piece together all the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and we want to reassure the community that our investigation, which is still in its early stages, will be thorough and guided by the evidence we find.

“We are meeting with Mr Meade’s family to again offer our sincere condolences and to outline how our investigation will progress.

“We will provide them with regular updates as our enquiries continue.

“We have established that while police used distraction techniques causing several bangs and flashes on entering the property, there was one shot fired by an armed officer.

“We will continue to carefully review the considerable volume of police body-worn footage we have collated.

“Our investigation will examine the police strategy and tactics throughout the overall incident and officers’ actions and decision-making including any risk assessments of the situation, and whether relevant policies and procedures were followed.”

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an independent investigation and it would therefore not be appropriate for us comment further while this investigation is on-going.

“However, we will do so when we are able”.

The Gofundme has raised nearly £7,000 since it was set up.