Footballer Marcus Rashford admits Rolls-Royce speeding

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has admitted speeding on the motorway in his Rolls-Royce, court officials have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, was caught exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the M60 in Manchester last December 12.

An official of HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) confirmed the details to the PA news agency.

The speed Rashford was travelling at was not available on the court record.

Court records show he has admitted the offence, which will be dealt with on September 27, under the Single Justice Procedure, where a single magistrate deals with the paperwork and issues the penalty without a court hearing and the defendant, public or press being present. He could face a hefty fine or a driving ban.

Rashford failed to be included in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad after enduring a difficult season, scoring just eight times for United in all competitions.

Awarded an MBE in 2021 for his charity work, Rashford recently said he is planning to take some time to reset mentally after acknowledging he has endured a “challenging season”.

He thanked fans for their support, telling his seven million followers on X, formerly Twitter, he would be coming off social media to “rest and reset”.

The speeding incident came three months after he was left unhurt after a car crash in September last year.

Manchester United players had returned to their Carrington training base on the team bus following their Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

After collecting their own cars and setting off for home Rashford, in one of his £700,000 Rolls-Royce cars, was involved in a collision with another car.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Rashford did not require medical attention and no arrests were made.

Rashford owns several Rolls-Royce cars, including a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a Cullinan Blue Shadow.

He also reportedly owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Mr Rashford’s representatives have been contacted for comment.