Police have launched a murder investigtion after a “loving, caring and dedicated” mother-of-four was killed in Birmingham.

Marina Shaban, 41, was found with serious injuries at the entrance of a blockof flats in the Bordesley Green area of the city shortly after 7pm on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of her death.

Ms Shaban’s mother paid tribute to her daughter, saying: “A loving, caring and dedicated mother with a fantastic personality and real zest for life was tragically taken from us before her time.

“She leaves behind four children and a huge family who loved, admired and cared for her deeply.

“The entire family are absolutely devastated by her death and ask that we are given space to grieve, however urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

West Midlands Police are appealing for information or anyone who witnesses suspicion behaviour in the area to come forward.

Inspector Harjit Ubhi from Birmingham West said: “This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Marina’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. There is an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.

“We know this is a busy area and we are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV, or anyone who witnessed anything to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log 3492 of 28/01/22.