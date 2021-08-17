Police hunting for man suspected of murdering his wife in Leeds

Police hunting for a man suspected of murdering his wife believe he may be on the run in Scotland.

Eileen Barrott, 50, who worked as a nurse, was found dead at her home in the Whinmoor area of Leeds on Sunday.

Officers have appealed for information to trace her husband, Mark Barrott, after he was seen in Aberdeen.

West Yorkshire Police said the 54-year-old travelled to Edinburgh by train later that day but was believed to have moved on to Aberdeen that night.

Police said he was last sighted on CCTV in Huntly Street in the city centre at 9.16pm on Sunday.

Officers from the force’s homicide and major enquiry team have been working with Police Scotland to trace Mr Barrott.

They are also attempting to trace his car – a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB – which police believe was left in Leeds prior to him taking the train to Scotland.

Police have released CCTV images of Mr Barrott at Leeds railway station on Sunday.

Police have warned the public not to approach Mr Barrott (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, the senior investigating officer, said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Police Scotland who have established the most recent sighting of Mr Barrott on CCTV in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday night.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him since then or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We continue to advise anyone who does see him not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999.

“Eileen’s family have been left completely devastated at her death in these circumstances and we are doing everything we can to support them as we progress the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online via http://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat