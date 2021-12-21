Man charged over Mark Cavendish burglary remanded in custody

Romario Henry did not enter pleas to two counts of robbery linked to an investigation into a burglary at the Olympian’s home.

William Janes
Tuesday 21 December 2021 17:37
Mark Cavendish (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man charged as part of an investigation into a burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish has been remanded in custody.

Romario Henry, 30, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with two counts of robbery.

He did not enter pleas and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 14.

One of the watches stolen from Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police)
Essex police said Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham south-east London was arrested on Saturday.

The incident at Cavendish’s home in the Ongar area of Essex happened at around 2.35am on November 27, police said.

