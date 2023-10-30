Jump to content

Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raid

The Olympian and his wife Peta were robbed of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home in November 2021.

Sam Russell
Monday 30 October 2023 12:14
Mark Cavendish and Peta Cavendish were robbed of their valuable watches
Mark Cavendish and Peta Cavendish were robbed of their valuable watches (Yui Mok/ PA)
(PA Archive)

A third man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home.

A balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 on November 27, 2021.

In February, two men were jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court for their role in the robbery in Ongar, Essex.

A third man who was wanted by police, Jo Jobson, handed himself in at Chelmsford Police Station in June of this year, 18 months after police first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect.

The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Jurors returned their verdicts on Monday after under two days of deliberation.

