For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home.

Intruders wearing balaclavas broke into their home in Ongar, Essex at about 2.30am on November 27 2021 and threatened to stab the athlete, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

They took items including two Richard Mille watches with a combined value of £700,000.

Jurors heard that phones and a Louis Vuitton suitcase were also taken. They were also told that one suspect held a “Rambo-style” knife to the 37-year-old athlete’s throat.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty on both counts by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two following 14 hours and 35 minutes of deliberation.

His co-defendant Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, denied two counts of robbery and was cleared by the jury.

Okorosobo, who had his head in his hands as he was found not guilty, had told jurors that he had been stabbed in the leg on September 16 2021, months before the robbery.

He explained in a prepared statement to police in December 2021 that he was “unable to do any” of the alleged offences, and that “any human could see I’m incapable of doing this”.

Okorosobo explained that he had loaned his mobile phone - which connected with telephone masts in the Ongar area on the night of the robbery - to a man who has admitted to the robbery.

Okorosobo said that he did was not at the Cavendish’s house, adding that he was not with his phone, but that he had let Ali Sesay borrow it to use a navigation app.

Henry, who showed no visible reaction when he was convicted, will be sentenced on 7 February with Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent.

Sesay admitted tp two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.

The court was told that 28-year-old Sesay’s DNA was discovered on the phone of Peta Cavendish, which was taken in the robbery but was later found outside the property.

The charges were that the accused men robbed Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe. They have also been charged with robbing the athlete’s wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.

Mrs Cavendish, who was also naked at the time of the robbery, had revealed to jurors she had heard a noise that woke her in the night and decided to go downstairs to investigate.

She epxlained that she could “men’s figures in balaclavas, and they were running towards the bottom of the stairs”, and that she thought there were “between three and five” people.

She said that she ran back into the bedroom and shouted “get back” or “get in” to her husband, who was not able to activate a panic alarm.

She explained to the jury that one of the intruders had “dragged” Cavendish “from his feet and started punching him”.

One of them held her husband in a headlock, she explained, adding: “One of them held a large black knife to his throat and they said ‘where’s the watches’ and ‘do you want me to stab you?”’

She agreed with a suggestion that the knife was Rambo-style. In his evidence Mr Cavendish said it “wasn’t a knife you have in a kitchen”.

“It was black and had holes in it,” he said, adding: “It was a weapon.”

Mrs Cavendish explained that at the time of the robbery her husband had been “out of hospital for four days maybe” following a cycling crash that had left him with three broken ribs and a tear to his left lung.