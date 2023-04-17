For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The partner of a delivery driver hit by his own van has shared their agony over his “brutal” death.

Mark Lang, 54, suffered serious injuries following the collision in Cardiff, just before on 1pm on 28 March.

Mr Lang, of Cyncoed, was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in the Cathays area before the incident. He is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, then dragged by the vehicle before it came to a stop under a mile away.

Emergency services took Mark to the University Hospital of Wales in Heath where he was treated for a brain injury and “multiple lacerations across the body.” He was in critical condition but later a statement from South Wales Police on 16 April confirmed that he had died at the hospital.

His partner paying tribute said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling. I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Our thanks go out to all the emergency services who did their best to bring him back to us, the people on the scene who rallied around him and called for help, and all the staff at the Heath who made sure his final days were comfortable and who worked tirelessly to help him and the family.

“Throughout all of this it has been comforting to see so much love and support from so many people who knew Mark – friends, colleagues, old teammates as well as customers and their dogs.

“We’ve been inundated with nice words and if we noticed it we spoke to him about it. Assume he was aware of your kind words and very happy to hear them.

“Mark was a good man, with a lot of love to give. He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved. He will be sorely missed.”

Christopher Elgifari, 31, of Aberdare, previously appeared before Cardiff Crown Court charged with attempted murder.

Elgifari was remanded into custody and will next appear before the court in May.

In a statement, a spokesperson from South Wales Police said: "The 54-year-old man who was injured following an incident on North Road, Cardiff on Tuesday March 28 has died at the University Hospital of Wales. He has been named as Mark Lang from the Cyncoed area of the city."