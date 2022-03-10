Ex Radio 1 DJ Mark Page jailed for 12 years over child sex offences in Philippines

A former Radio One DJ who arranged to have sex with vulnerable children in the Philippines has been jailed for 12 years.

Mark Page has been found guilty of “grotesque sexual abuse” of children as young as 12. Two of the charges related to contact he had via a webcam from his home, while two happened during his frequent trips to the Philippines.

The sentencing judge said that Page had taken advantage of the children’s poverty in order to commit his crimes. He said: “The offences of which you have been convicted involve the grotesque sexual abuse of young children for your own sexual gratification.

“You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an under-developed country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution.

“Your sole purpose was to engage children, as young as 12, in vile sexual activity to satisfy your perverted appetites.”

