Former Met police officer accused of raping woman he met on duty

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and two of rape.

Ex-Pc Mark Tyrrell, 55, who was based in the force’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

All the charges relate to one alleged victim and the offences said to have taken place between 2017 and 2023, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Tyrell is also accused of three counts of perverting the course of justice over claims that he deleted messages, pressured the alleged victim to provide false accounts, and lied during interview while under caution.

And he is accused of misconduct in public office for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the woman, whom it is claimed he met during the course of his policing duties and knew to be in a vulnerable position.

The IOPC launched an investigation in April 2023 after the Met made a conduct referral about Tyrell to the watchdog.

He retired during the inquiry.