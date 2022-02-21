A man has admitted killing two young siblings after the van he was driving hit a car on the M4 motorway in south Wales.

Martin Newman, 41, admitted causing the deaths of Jayden-Lee Lucas, three, and his sister Gracie-Ann Wheaton, four, by dangerous driving, and seriously injuring their mother Rhiannon.

The family, from Tredegar, had been returning from a birthday party at around 1.45pm on Saturday 5 February when the car they were travelling in collided with Newman's van on the M4 near Newport.

Newman, of Croeserw, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his guilty pleas at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

No details of the offence were given and Judge Daniel Williams listed the case for sentence on 8 April. Emergency services rushed to the scene following the crash on the M4 westbound carriageway.

Gracie-Ann was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries. Her brother Jayden-Lee received treatment in intensive care but died five days after the collision.

Last week family members said they were in "shock" about the deaths. "We can't believe it. It hasn't sunk in. We are all heartbroken," they said.

"But the whole community has been amazing. People are doing so much to help."