Man jailed for life for ‘wicked’ murder of ex-wife at son’s graveside

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man described as a keen sailor has been handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 27 years, for the "wicked" murder of his ex-wife at their son’s graveside.

Martin Suter, 68, lay in wait for five hours before fatally stabbing 71-year-old Ann Blackwood at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington, Hampshire, on 24 July 2023.

The attack occurred on what would have been their son Christopher’s 36th birthday.

Suter, of Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted to the murder. He was also sentenced for the indecent assault of a girl under 14, a charge he pleaded guilty to in May 2023 at Manchester Crown Court.

The 68-year-old, who wore a beige suit and striped tie for the hearing, was also sentenced for the indecent assault of a girl aged under 14 years which he had pleaded guilty to in May 2023 at Manchester Crown Court.

Sentencing Suter, who showed no emotion, at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge Michael Bowes KC said: “No sentence I can pass can compensate Ann Blackwood’s family and friends for their devastating loss.”

open image in gallery Ann Blackwood was murdered while laying flowers at their son’s grave ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

He told Suter: “Christopher’s death was a tragic loss but cannot reduce in any way your culpability for the murder of his mother.”

He added: “You brutally murdered Ann Blackwood in the most cruel and agonising way you could by stabbing her to death on her son’s grave, and this is rightly characterised by her family and friends as an act of wickedness.”

Suter was sentenced to 27 years and 109 days for the murder charge and an additional 121 days for the indecent assault charge.

In a victim impact statement read to court, Ms Blackwood’s brother John Blackwood said: “The fact that such wickedness can exist and be perpetrated by one human being on another is alien to us and totally beyond our comprehension.

“She was an affable, inoffensive person, easy-going, gregarious, with many friends. Her shocking and brutal death has sorely impacted many people, her immediate family and wider circle of friends.”

Robert O’Sullivan KC, prosecuting, said there was a “significant degree of planning” and said: “The defendant armed himself with a large kitchen knife from his home address and he took it with him to the cemetery that morning while he laid in wait to attack Ann Blackwood, rightly anticipating she would visit her son’s grave that day.”

He said that Suter attacked Ms Blackwood after she arrived by bicycle and approached the grave of their son.

Mr O’Sullivan said that a coroner ruled that Christopher’s death in 2003 was accidental and the couple, who had two children and previously lived in Stockport, Greater Manchester, divorced in 2004.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “The defendant stabbed her in the back with a kitchen knife and, the blade having broken off, he repeatedly stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors that she had brought with her to cut the flowers she had planned to put on her son’s grave.”

The court heard that Suter stabbed Ms Blackwood 19 times in the neck and shoulder with the scissors.

He said that at 3.39pm, Suter called 999 and told police: “I have just murdered someone, I have just killed my ex-wife, I have just stabbed her to death.”

open image in gallery Suter was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court ( Chris Ison/PA )

Mr O’Sullivan said that the call-handler described Suter as being “calm” during the call and he added: “He said his life had been ruined by the deceased and he blamed her for his son’s suicide.”

The prosecutor said Suter then called his second wife, Diane, and told her he had murdered Ms Blackwood and, referring to the indecent assault conviction, said: “I know I am going to prison, I may as well go for this.”

He added that Suter said to concerned passers-by who offered to help: “It’s been 40 years, I couldn’t take it any more.”

Suter had been diagnosed with autism and depression, he added.

Mr O’Sullivan also said: “The defendant hasn’t expressed any genuine remorse, he still contests he committed the crime of murder.”

He added: “Ann Blackwood was particularly vulnerable by combination of her age, the fact that she was attacked by surprise and from behind, and she was attacked at a peaceful location where she would expect to be safe.”

Jodie Mittell KC, defending, said: “It may be difficult for someone with the autism diagnoses to demonstrate or for remorse to be assessed.”

The family of church-going Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said in a statement released through Hampshire Constabulary after her death: “Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.

“A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music.”