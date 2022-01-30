A woman has accused Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood of a number of assaults.

She posted video, photographs and audio recordings on Instagram on Sunday morning. The posts were deleted shortly afterwards.

Greater Manchester Police said that officers were looking into the posts she shared on social media about the 20-year-old footballer from Bradford, who has played for the club 24 times this season.

A spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

In a statement, Manchester United said: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The Independent has approached Greenwood for comment.