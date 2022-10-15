Jump to content

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, coercive control and assault

The England striker was arrested at his home on Saturday

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 15 October 2022 17:39
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape.

The striker, 21, is also accused of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He will appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court to face the charges on Monday.

Janet Potter, the deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Northwest, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police [GMP] to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges after a review of a file of evidence received from GMP.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on 17 October.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

The England striker was arrested at his home on Saturday on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions. He had first been arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood’s bail was due to expire in April, but GMP successfully applied to have it extended at a court hearing in June.

The force said in a statement it was “aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday”.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time,” it added.

The footballer – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club after the initial allegations came to light. He has not featured for the club since January.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

