Police have been granted more time to question Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood over the alleged rape and assault of a woman.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Sunday afternoon after images and videos were posted online by a woman “reporting incidents of physical violence”, Greater Manchester Police said.

The player remains in police custody and investigators have been granted more time to question him.

Police said inquiries are ongoing and the alleged victim continues to be offered specialist support.

The force also urged people to avoid sharing any comments or images that could identify the victim or risk prejudicing the live investigation.

Greenwood has been suspended from playing or training with United since the allegations emerged.

The images and videos were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning but have since been deleted.

In an earlier statement, United confirmed it was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The club appears to have removed all Greenwood merchandise from its official website.

High-profile teammates, including captain Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, are no longer following the player on Instagram, although other members of the squad continue to do so.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday 30 January) afternoon and remains in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

A spokesperson for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”