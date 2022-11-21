Footballer Mason Greenwood appears in court charged with attempted rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has appeared in court charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old forward is also accused of assault as well as controlling and coercive behaviour, with all charges relating to the same woman.

Appearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, the forward has been re-bailed until a hearing on 10 February next year, with a trial date set for 27 November 2023.

The footballer arrived at the court wearing a black suit with a black hoodie covering his head.

Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, asked for a case management hearing to be held on 10 February next year.

A trial date was set with the case expected to last 10 days.

Pleas to the charges were not entered.

Greenwood‘s parents were also in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes.

Mason Greenwood arrives at court (PA)

He was granted bail at the same court last month, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on 15 October for an alleged breach of conditions, then granted bail days later.

The controlling and coercive behaviour charge relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where Greenwood is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

