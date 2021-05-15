Three passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries and 17 were arrested after a mass brawl erupted in the departure lounge of London’s Luton Airport on Friday — a fight caught on video by onlookers.

The fight, which started in the post-security ‘airside’ zone at about 8am, sent others scurrying for safety as punches and kicks were thrown between duty free shops and restaurants.

Video posted to social media showed blood spots on the floor of the north London terminal, which is popular with budget airlines including Wizzair and Easyjet.

At least a dozen were seen involved in the violence as others could be heard shouting and pleading for the violence to stop.

An airport spokesman told The Independent: “We are shocked and saddened by this incident.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to violence and continue to assist the police with their enquiries. We would like to apologise to any passengers affected.”

Bedfordshire Police said it was investigating the brawl.

“Police were made aware of a violent disorder at London Luton Airport,” a spokesman said. “Four people were injured, and three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Subsequently, 17 people were arrested and remain in police custody for questioning.”