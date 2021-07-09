A masseur who recorded more than 900 women undressing using a hidden camera has been jailed.

Julian Roddis, 50, covertly filmed hundreds of women over two years using a USB clock device that operated as a covert camera. He attached the device to his laptop while he gave massages.

On April 30, Roddis was charged with nine counts of voyeurism and pleaded guilty to these at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

His crimes came to light when one of the women grew suspicious of the clock device and researched it online. She found an identical device with a hidden camera.

Roddis, of Crowhurst, Peterborough, was arrested, and the USB camera clock was seized. It was analysed and found to contain more than 2000 relevant video files.

In an interview with police, he admitted filming the women. He was charged with nine counts of voyeurism and pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 30 April, before he was jailed for four years at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday.

Investigator DC Helen Keighley said, “Many will read this case and think of what happened to these women as nothing short of a nightmare.”

“I can only imagine the woman’s horror when she discovered the clock in the massage room was, in fact, something much more sinister.”

“Roddis had set up working as a masseuse but abused hundreds of women’s trust by privately filming them. I hope the conviction gives the victims, in this case, a sense of closure and allows them to move on.”