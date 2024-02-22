For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A maintenance worker who attacked three of his colleagues with a pickaxe in a violent hospital rampage has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Matteo Bottarelli caused a lifelong brain injury to Trevor MacGuire, after chasing him around the grounds of Central Middlesex Hospital with a mattock in north-west London on 21 January.

He also stabbed another man, Gideon Tesfay, in the neck from behind with a scalpel, as well as attempting to injure a third man, Mark Quigley.

The incident saw the hospital evacuated, with Botterelli arrested by armed police a short while later.

During a court appearance at the Old Bailey, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offences of wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm, but they were not accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Trevor MacGuire has been left with a lifelong brain injury after being attacked by Matteo Botterili (Trevor MacGuire)

Mr MacGuire’s wife Dawn said the experience has been ‘horrific’ for the family (Trevor MacGuire)

Despite denying attempted murder in relation to Mr MacGuire and Mr Tesfay, he was convicted by a jury at Wood Green Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Quiqley, and had previously admitted charges of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Speaking following the verdict, Mr MacGuire said: “There are many things that I cannot do as a result of the injuries caused by this attack. So many things have been taken away from me and my family, but I try not to dwell on them too much.

“To get on with my life, I have to get on with the disabilities, and all I want to do now is try to put this to one side. I would like to thank the Metropolitan Police for their support throughout this ordeal.”

Matteo Bottarelli appeared at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

His wife, Dawn MacGuire, added: “This whole experience has been horrific, made worse by Mr Bottarelli’s refusal to plead guilty to attempted murder. The injuries that my husband has to live with and the trauma that this has caused will affect our family forever.”

The court heard that as well as the mattock, a number of knives and scalpels were recovered from his home in Central Way in Brent.

He will now return for sentencing at the same court on 30 April.

Matthew Claxson, a lawyer at Moore Barlow who represented Mr MacGuire said: “This is a tragic incident which has affected the entire MacGuire family; the physical and emotional damage caused by Mr Bottarelli is irreparable.

“But the outcome of today’s hearing is an indication for the family that the end of the criminal process is in sight, and the next hearing at Wood Green Crown Court will deal with the sentencing of Mr Bottarelli.”