Matthew Selby: Teenager admits killing ‘loving’ sister, 15, at North Wales holiday park
A 19-year-old has admitted to killing his “caring, thoughtful” younger sister at a holiday park in north Wales.
Matthew Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty at Mold Crown Court on Monday to the manslaughter of his 15-year-old sibling.
Amanda Selby died after police responded to reports of a “domestic disturbance” at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on 31 July last summer.
Her older brother had been expected to face trial for her murder later this month.
But he appeared via videolink from HMP Berwyn for the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, say reports.
More to follow...
