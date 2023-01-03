Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London, police said.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday December 5 as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham.

Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place has been charged with her murder.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.