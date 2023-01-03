Jump to content

Man, 54, charged with murder of missing Lewisham woman

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday

John Besley
Tuesday 03 January 2023 07:59
(PA Media)

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing woman from south-east London, police said.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10, having last been seen five days earlier on Monday December 5 as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham.

Metropolitan Police said 54-year-old Mark Moodie of Nightingale Place has been charged with her murder.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Gitau’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

