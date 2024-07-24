Stormzy pleads guilty to driving Lamborghini with illegally tinted windows

Support truly

Stormzy has pleaded guilty to driving a Lamborghini with illegally tinted windows.

The star rapper, real name Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, 30, also faces trial in October for allegedly using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Rolls-Royce, the charge sheet said.

The front two windows in the Lamborghini Urus let 4% of light through but the legal requirement is a minimum of 70%, making them dark enough to “involve a danger of injury to any person”, the documents show.

His court date on Wednesday came a week after he and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up (PA) ( PA Wire )

New Urus sell for just under £200,000, according to online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader.

The charge sheet said he indicated a guilty plea on Wednesday to using the vehicle on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, at about 2.45pm on October 17 last year.

It is also alleged that Owuo was driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith while using a hand-held phone shortly after 3.30pm on March 7 this year on Addison Road, west Kensington, west London.

Rolls-Royce Wraiths reportedly go for £250,000 or more.

Stormzy ahead of Soccer Aid at Old Trafford in 2023 (PA) ( PA Archive )

The rapper, of Kingston upon Thames, did not attend his court hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court.

His court date on Wednesday came a week after he and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up in an emotional joint Instagram post.

The case was adjourned until October 16 this year in the same court.