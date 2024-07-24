Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stormzy pleads guilty to driving Lamborghini with illegally tinted windows

The British rapper is also facing trial for allegedly using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Rolls-Royce, court documents show.

Pol Allingham
Wednesday 24 July 2024 17:28
Stormzy did not attend his court hearing (PA)
Stormzy did not attend his court hearing (PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Stormzy has pleaded guilty to driving a Lamborghini with illegally tinted windows.

The star rapper, real name Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, 30, also faces trial in October for allegedly using a hand-held mobile phone while driving a Rolls-Royce, the charge sheet said.

The front two windows in the Lamborghini Urus let 4% of light through but the legal requirement is a minimum of 70%, making them dark enough to “involve a danger of injury to any person”, the documents show.

His court date on Wednesday came a week after he and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up (PA)
His court date on Wednesday came a week after he and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up (PA) (PA Wire)

New Urus sell for just under £200,000, according to online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader.

The charge sheet said he indicated a guilty plea on Wednesday to using the vehicle on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, Surrey, at about 2.45pm on October 17 last year.

It is also alleged that Owuo was driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith while using a hand-held phone shortly after 3.30pm on March 7 this year on Addison Road, west Kensington, west London.

Rolls-Royce Wraiths reportedly go for £250,000 or more.

Stormzy ahead of Soccer Aid at Old Trafford in 2023 (PA)
Stormzy ahead of Soccer Aid at Old Trafford in 2023 (PA) (PA Archive)

The rapper, of Kingston upon Thames, did not attend his court hearing at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court.

His court date on Wednesday came a week after he and Love Island presenter Maya Jama announced their break-up in an emotional joint Instagram post.

The case was adjourned until October 16 this year in the same court.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in