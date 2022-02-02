Twenty seven people have been arrested in connection with a riot that broke out in South Wales last year.

Cars were burnt out and windows smashed as violence erupted in Mayhill, Swansea, on 20 May following a vigil for a local teenager who died suddenly.

The troubled flared up following a vigil for Ethan Powell, who died after collapsing at his grandmother’s home on 18 May 2021.

A coroner ruled that Mr Powell, who was raised by his grandparents, passed away as a result of an unintended drugs overdose.

Police said the age range of those charged following the “large-scale disorder” ranged from 15 to 4 years-old.

Two defendants are also facing charges of arson with intent to endanger life.

All of those charged are due to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court between 2 and 4 March.

Chief Superintendent Trudi Meyrick, policing commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: “Following a thorough investigation by local detectives the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) received files of evidence against these individuals.

“After detailed consideration by the CPS they have authorised the charges of riot and arson with intent to endanger life be brought.

“The investigation team were resolute in their commitment to fully investigate the disorder that happened that night; residents of Mayhill were subjected to terrible scenes of disorder which caused serious harm and distress to the community.”

“The judicial process will now run its course and we await the outcome of that process.

“In the meantime our local Neighbourhood Policing Team continues to work in partnership with agencies and the local community to tackle the issues that matter most to the residents of Mayhill and surrounding areas.”

Police said seven officers were injured in the riot and it apologised to Mayhill residents for its slow response to the incident, which a review said left people “unprotected”.