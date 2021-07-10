A woman has been charged with murder after the body of London pensioner Mee Kuen Chong was found in Devon.

Jemma Mitchell, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today following her arrest at a residential address in Kilburn, north London, on Tuesday evening.

Chong, 67, who was also known as Deborah, had gone missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on 11 June.

On 27 June, more than two weeks after she went missing, a body was found more than 200 miles away from her home. It was discovered in woodland area on Bennett Road in the seaside town of Salcombe, in Devon, southwest England.

The body had been decapitated, according to DevonLive, which quoted a police source, but this has not been officially confirmed by either Devon and Cornwall Police, or the Metropolitan Police.

A post-mortem took place at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital on the day after the body was discovered, but it was unable to return a conclusive cause of Chong’s death.

Officers believe the body may have been there for some days and appealed for information to help trace her last movements.

Crime scenes remain in place at two residential premises in north-west London and in the woodland. Police searches are likely to continue over the coming days, the Met Police said.

Chong was originally from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, but had been living in Wembley for more than 30 years.

A neighbour told the Daily Mail that she had difficulty walking, and questioned why she would have travelled to Devon as “she doesn’t go away at all”. He added she had “never gone missing before”.

Chong had attended at Emmanuel Evangelical Church, where a church friend of hers described her as an “inquisitive” and “lovely lady” who was “lonely” and “vulnerable”.

Her family has been updated about the new development and is being supported by trained officers, the Met Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the murder investigation, has put out an appeal for information.

Mee Kuen Chong’s body was found more than 200 miles away from her north London home (Google Maps)

He said: “The discovery of Mee’s body is a tragic development and my thoughts are with her family and friends.

“At this stage, we are working on establishing the full circumstances surrounding Mee’s death and in particular her movements.

“I would ask anyone who saw her between Thursday, 10 June and Sunday, 27 June either in London or Devon, who has not yet spoken to police, to please come forward.

“It is absolutely vital that anyone who may have information about Mee’s movements over this period share what they know to help us fully understand what happened to her.”

Anyone with information should call 0208 358 0300. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.