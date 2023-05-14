Three men arrested after woman found dead at home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been arrested after a woman was found dead in her Sussex home.

The woman’s body was discovered on Saturday morning in Oates Walk, Crawley, following a visit by officers on the grounds of “medical concerns”.

Police said the three men who have been arrested were “all known” to the woman, and are currently in custody.

Sussex Police stated: “Police have arrested three men after a woman was found sadly deceased at an address in Crawley.

“Officers attended the property in Oates Walk at 9am on Saturday (13 May) in response to medical concerns for the woman.

“An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the woman’s death and three men, who are all known to her, have been arrested in connection with her death and taken to custody.

“We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

“Anyone with information which may assist our investigation are asked to report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Gladstone.”