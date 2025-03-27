Two men arrested after woman killed during police car chase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a fatal collision in North London.

A female pedestrian in her sixties died at the scene of a car crash in Grahame Park Way, Colindale, on Tuesday.

The car involved did not stop and was found abandoned later near Franco Avenue. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old remain in custody after being arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the woman’s family were being kept updated with the progress of the investigation and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Met Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which said it was investigating their involvement in the crash.

It said the Met notified the watchdog, which had begun to gather evidence.

A spokesperson said: “We have begun an investigation into the involvement of the Met Police (MPS) in a fatal road traffic incident in Colindale on Tuesday (25 March). We understand that a pedestrian, a woman in her sixties, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene after she was hit by a car being pursued by police in Grahame Park Way at around 3pm.

“After we were notified by the MPS we sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure and to the scene to begin gathering evidence. We declared an independent investigation shortly after 4.30pm and our inquiries are still at a very early stage.”

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit appealed for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate the collision. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or anyone leaving the car in Franco Avenue, including road users with camera footage.

They encouraged witnesses to all detectives on 020 8246 9820 or dial 101 and quote CAD4453/25March, or provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.