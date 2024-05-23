For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A bus driver and 12 children were taken to hospital after a crash involving a tractor, with a further four casualties treated at the scene.

A man has been arrested after the collision in Kent on Wednesday afternoon.

One child remains in a London hospital in a “serious but stable condition” and three people are being treated for serious injuries in local hospitals.

The crash happened on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green, Meopham shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A 33-year-old man from East Sussex was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further investigation.

Kent Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to help the investigation, quoting reference EX/DGC/051/24.