Meopham: Man arrested as tractor crash leaves 12 children and bus driver injured

One child remains in a serious condition after being airlifted to a London hospital

Holly Evans
Thursday 23 May 2024 14:23
A man from East Sussex has been arrested in connection with the collision (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man from East Sussex has been arrested in connection with the collision (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A bus driver and 12 children were taken to hospital after a crash involving a tractor, with a further four casualties treated at the scene.

A man has been arrested after the collision in Kent on Wednesday afternoon.

One child remains in a London hospital in a “serious but stable condition” and three people are being treated for serious injuries in local hospitals.

The crash happened on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green, Meopham shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A 33-year-old man from East Sussex was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed pending further investigation.

Kent Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to help the investigation, quoting reference EX/DGC/051/24.

