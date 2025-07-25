Man charged with murdering great-grandparents after arson attack on St Helens home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with the murder of two great-grandparents after a “sickening” arson attack on their St Helens home.

Described as “the life and soul of the party” by family, Eric Greener, 77, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home in Merseyside in the early hours of 15 July.

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail.

open image in gallery Mr Greener died on Wednesday night ( Merseyside Police/PA Wire )

The force said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street, where the couple had lived for 15 years.

The pair were rescued from their home and taken to hospital after emergency services were called at 12.40am on 15 July.

Mr Greener died on Wednesday night, while Ms Jackson died on Thursday morning.

In a tribute released on Thursday, the victims’ family said the pair would “forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved”.

They said: “Sheila and Eric, also known as our Queen and King, were a deeply loved mum, nan, great-Nan, sister, auntie, dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and couple.

open image in gallery Ms Jackson died on Thursday morning ( PA Media )

“They were known for being the life and soul of the party, always loving a song on the karaoke and enjoying a great caravan holiday.

“They will forever be devastatingly missed but eternally loved by their family, friends and the community.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath previously described the arson attack as “sickening” and “a truly shocking incident”.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I know the community in St Helens is still feeling the shock and sadness of Eric and Sheila’s tragic deaths.

“Our investigation team have been carrying out extensive inquiries into the incident.”