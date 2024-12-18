Former Met officer admits ‘inappropriate relationship’ with teenage girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to forming an “inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old girl while on duty.

Che Homersham, 36, was charged with abusing his position as a police constable by attempting to instigate relations with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between December 2018 and January 2019.

The force said Homersham was charged after an investigation by its anti-corruption unit, which started in June 2023 and was carried out under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The defendant resigned from the Met in February 2024.

Homersham admitted to one count of misconduct in public office during a brief plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Other than entering his plea, he only spoke to confirm his name at the hearing.

Judge Christopher Hehir described the charge as a “very serious offence” and said it would likely lead to a custodial sentence.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and released Homersham on bail, on the condition that he does not contact directly or indirectly the girl involved in the case.

The defendant, of Southgate in Enfield, north London, will be sentenced at the same court on February 26.