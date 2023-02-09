Jump to content

Met Police officer charged with rape by Essex force

PC Jordan Pascal was charged on February 2 with the rape of a woman in 2009

Joe Middleton
Thursday 09 February 2023 15:12
PC Jordan Pascal is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday March 13

PC Jordan Pascal is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 13 (pictured: stock image)

(PA Archive)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with rape by Essex Police.

PC Jordan Pascal, of the Met’s Taskforce which includes the marine, dog and mounted unit, was charged on February 2 with the rape of a woman in 2009.

Pascal is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 March.

He joined the Met in June 2012 and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said.

Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, who leads the Met’s Taskforce Command, said: “PC Pascal has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.

“While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”

