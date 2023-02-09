Met Police officer charged with rape by Essex force

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with rape by Essex Police.

PC Jordan Pascal, of the Met’s Taskforce which includes the marine, dog and mounted unit, was charged on February 2 with the rape of a woman in 2009.

Pascal is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 March.

He joined the Met in June 2012 and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said.

Chief Superintendent Claire Smart, who leads the Met’s Taskforce Command, said: “PC Pascal has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow.

“While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”